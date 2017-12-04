Police talk about rise in homicide numbers in Wichita

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita saw three different homicides this weekend. And, for the year, that makes 35 homicides for the city.

“We do know that individual officers and extra officers have an impact on neighborhoods,” says Chief Gordon Ramsay. “And we want to make sure we’re really focusing on community policing and solving crime.”

Chief Ramsay says the department will, after the first of the year, have gang units and a special investigator team working in a central location to share information. He says there will also be a team made of 16 officers to work on locating trends in crime.

“So that is the ideal world, in that that’s all we’re doing is prevention,” says Ramsay. “But there is no doubt when you have cops in the community where people know them and feel comfortable talking to them we get more information. And the closer we get our cops to the community, the safer our cops are and the more successful we are in solving crime.”

And Ramsay says community police efforts may be one way to help stem the tide.