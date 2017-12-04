Oklahoma City resident baits package thieves

By Published: Updated:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – An Oklahoma City resident has caught nearly 18 thieves on camera by luring them to his porch with fake packages in an effort to deter criminal acts from his community.

The Oklahoman reports that 40-year-old John Karlin began targeting “porch pirates” after deliveries of medication and his son’s costume were stolen from his home several years ago.

Karlin responded by installing a camera and placing a fake package of nuts, bolts and sticks on his porch. He recorded a theft on camera a week later.

Since then, Karlin has set out fake packages filled with bottle caps, an old shoe and even dog feces.

Karlin has spent nearly $500 in monitoring equipment. He backs up video, logs incident times and shares descriptions to warn neighbors and help detectives.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s