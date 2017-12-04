Oklahoma City resident baits package thieves

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – An Oklahoma City resident has caught nearly 18 thieves on camera by luring them to his porch with fake packages in an effort to deter criminal acts from his community.

The Oklahoman reports that 40-year-old John Karlin began targeting “porch pirates” after deliveries of medication and his son’s costume were stolen from his home several years ago.

Karlin responded by installing a camera and placing a fake package of nuts, bolts and sticks on his porch. He recorded a theft on camera a week later.

Since then, Karlin has set out fake packages filled with bottle caps, an old shoe and even dog feces.

Karlin has spent nearly $500 in monitoring equipment. He backs up video, logs incident times and shares descriptions to warn neighbors and help detectives.

