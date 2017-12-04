Miller, Bodine face murder, child abuse charges in Evan Brewer case

WICHITA, Kan. KSNW) – Jail booking records indicate that the mother of Evan Brewer, Miranda Miller, is now facing first degree murder and child abuse charges in the death of her son, Evan. Her boyfriend, Stephen Bodine, is also being held on first degree murder and child abuse.

Wichita police released a statement Monday afternoon saying Bodine and Miller were “both booked Monday morning for felony murder and child abuse in the death of 3-year-old Evan Brewer.”

Miller is also held on a charge of aggravated interference with parental custody, on a $25,000 bond. Bodine is also held on aggravated assault and criminal damage to property with a $25,000 bond. No new bond has been set for the murder and child abuse charges.

Evan Brewer was found September 2, his body encased in concrete, in the home that Miller shared with Bodine. His cause of death has not been released.

The press release from the Wichita Police Department also said: “Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the family and friends of the Brewer family, and those affected by this tragic case.”

All further questions to the WPD were directed to the Sedgwick County District Attorney, who has not yet commented.

Stay with KSN for all the details in this developing story.

