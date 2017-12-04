Kansas headed toward debating tax increase again for schools

By Published: Updated:
School funding (KSN graphic)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators are headed toward considering their second big tax increase within a year because of a state Supreme Court order to increase spending on public schools.

Lawmakers formally kicked off their work Monday on a response to the court’s order in October that the state’s aid to public schools is inadequate under the state constitution.

The justice’s ruling came despite a new law that phased in a $293 million increase over two years, to raise it to $4.3 billion annually.

A joint committee appointed by legislative leaders had its first meeting Monday, and it reviewed projections from legislative researchers that the state could face projected budget shortfalls after July 2019.

That’s even with the $600 million-a-year income tax increase lawmakers passed earlier this year to help balance the budget.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s