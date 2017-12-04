Evan Brewer family on arrests: ‘This is the beginning’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Evan Brewer’s family said they were relieved after learning two people had been arrested in connection with the toddler’s death.

“I just kept getting chills. I was like, ‘oh my God, this is it, this is really happening,” said Evan’s aunt Carol Brewer.

Monday’s arrests of Evan’s mom Miranda Miller, 36, and her boyfriend Stephen Bodine, 40, was the news the Brewer family said they had so desperately been waiting for.

“I wasn’t sure whether to cry or to scream or to shout,” said Evan’s aunt Cheryl Brewer.

“All we can say is God is good. Everybody kept saying just trust in God, it’s going to happen, just pray about it,” Carol said. “This is going to take us out of 2017 being happy.”

Miller and Bodine were booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Monday morning for felony murder and child abuse in Evan’s death, according to Wichita police. The arrests come three months after police found the 3-year-old’s body encased in a concrete structure inside Miller and Bodine’s home in the 2000 block of south Vine. The pair has been in jail since September on unrelated charges.

KSN asked Wichita police what took the arrests so long and what roles Miller and Bodine may have had in Evan’s death. They referred all further questions to the Sedgwick County District Attorney.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney said a formal charging decision could come later this week.

Evan’s aunts said the lack of answers in the boy’s death has weighed heavy on their hearts. However, they said they’re not giving up on their fight for justice.

“You don’t see how many lives it affects until that child is murdered. You don’t. Often times it happens and it’s thrown under the rug or it’s forgotten about. We are not letting that happen,” Carol said. “Maybe this was his purpose. Maybe his purpose was to bring about awareness for all of these kids who are dying, all of these kids that have nobody speaking for them.”

“We won’t stop until everyone is aware that we have all got to come together. I don’t care who it is to make sure this does not happen to any other child,” Cheryl said.