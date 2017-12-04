DCF keeps Evan Brewer records sealed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN has been digging for answers in the Evan Brewer case since his body was found this past September.

We’ve asked Wichita Police and the Department for Children and Families about what they investigated in the months before his body was found.

A Sedgwick County judge sealed the state child protection records back in October.

That was at the request of the city of Wichita and WPD.

The court documents said the release of such records is “not in the public interest, would interfere with prospective law enforcement action, criminal investigation and/or prosecution, and would reveal the identity of a confidential source or sources.”

The court order also stated that if the court finds in the future that Evan Brewer’s death did result from child abuse or neglect, the city’s motion would be sustained and report and records of DCF will not be released.

We asked again Monday for those records, but were denied.

But, there are some details in court records filed before Evan’s death that show multiple reports were made, questioning Evan’s safety.

In March, Carlo Brewer made a police report to check the welfare of his son, saying he hadn’t been able to see Evan during scheduled visitation.

In May, in a petition for protection from abuse against Miranda Miller, Evan’s father claimed DCF had received multiple complaints regarding Evan’s care.

That included an allegation that Stephen Bodine, Miller’s boyfriend, had badly beaten Evan.

In July, the court gave full custody of Evan to Carlo Brewer even though he had not seen his son in months.

Despite multiple attempts to serve the protection from abuse order at the home, deputies were unable to find Miller or Bodine until the days before Evan’s body was found.

KSN will continue to ask questions about any DCF investigations into Evan Brewer’s death.