Average US gas price drops 7 cents to $2.54 for regular

By Published:
Gas Pump (KSN File Photo)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) – The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 7 cents nationally over the past two weeks to $2.54.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the spike comes despite a jump in oil prices.

The current gas price is 34 cents above where it was a year ago.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.26 a gallon. The lowest was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $2.18 a gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.88, holding steady from two weeks ago.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s