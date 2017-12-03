Wichita police search for suspect in deadly Sunday morning shooting

A 33-year-old man died after a shooting at a home in the 4000 block of East Stearman. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one man dead.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of East Stearman Court. That’s in the area of Oliver and 31st Street South.

Officers arrived and found 32-year-old Daniel Lopez-Silva with gunshot wounds.

“He had been there throughout the night at different times visiting friends,” said Lt. Todd Ojile, Wichita Police Department. “He stepped out of the residence and was by a vehicle in the street when another vehicle pulled up and shots were fired striking and killing him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or homicide detectives at 268-4182.

