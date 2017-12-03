The first and only supermoon of 2017 will be visible Sunday night

(CNN) – Stargazers, astronomers and curious sky-watchers will get a chance to witness the first and only supermoon of this year Sunday night.

Supermoons happen when the sun, moon and earth align, and a full or new moon aligns with the sun’s lunar orb.

The supermoon tends to be brighter and appear to be larger than its usual size.

The last supermoon happened in November of 2016.

But you won’t have to wait too long for the next two after Sunday. A pair of full moon supermoons will take place in January.

And when is the best time to actually see a supermoon?

Astronomers say either right after sunset, or minutes before the next sunrise.

