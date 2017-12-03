Rollover leaves one dead in northeast Kansas

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead and another is injured after a rollover crash in northeast Kansas Sunday.

According to the crash report, it happened on I-70 just east of Wabaunsee Road. That’s about 20 minutes southeast of Manhattan.

Troopers say a vehicle was headed west on the highway when, for an unknown reason, it left the road.

It drove through a ditch, up an embankment, and flipped upside down.

The passenger, 59-year-old Rita McDaneld, was pronounced dead at the scene.

71-year-old Richard McDaneld, who was driving, was taken to the hospital with injuries.