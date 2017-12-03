Kansas State matched up with UCLA for Cactus Bowl

By Published:
Kansas State players before an NCAA college football game against Central Arkansas in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Kansas State (7-5, Big 12) vs. UCLA (6-6, Pac-12), Dec. 26, 9 p.m. EST (ESPN)

LOCATION: Phoenix.

TOP PLAYERS

Kansas State: CB D.J. Reed has four interceptions and ranks second nationally in kick returns with a 35.3-yard average.

UCLA: QB Josh Rosen’s passing average of 337.9 yards per game ranks third in the nation, and he’s thrown 26 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Kansas State: The Wildcats are one of the hottest teams in the Big 12 after knocking off then-No. 10 Oklahoma State and Iowa State in its last two games.

UCLA: Interim coach Jedd Fisch will lead the Bruins in the bowl, after which Chip Kelly takes over.

LAST TIME

UCLA 40, Kansas State 30 (2015 Alamo Bowl)

BOWL HISTORY

Kansas State: Following 11 straight bowls from 1993-2003 under Bill Snyder, the Wildcats have gone to a bowl eight straight years. The Wildcats are 8-12 in bowls.

UCLA: The Bruins are 16-18-1 in bowls, last playing in one in the 2015 Foster Farms.

