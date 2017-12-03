Hundreds gather for annual Old Town tree lighting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Old Town. Wichitans gathered in Old Town today for a popular holiday tradition.

Mayor Jeff Longwell flipped the switch for the Christmas tree in Old Town Square. The area is known for good eats and the movie theater, and the tree lighting helps bring a festive air to Wichita.

As the mayor says, it was a perfect night for the event.

“The weather was fantastic. The crowd was beyond expectations,” said Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell. “This may be the largest crowd we’ve ever had at the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony, so I think it was a big success.”

The event ended with a display of fireworks over Old Town.

Did you miss the Christmas tree lighting? Watch it live below!

