Hundreds gather for annual Old Town tree lighting

By Published:
Old Town Christmas tree (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Old Town. Wichitans gathered in Old Town today for a popular holiday tradition.

Mayor Jeff Longwell flipped the switch for the Christmas tree in Old Town Square. The area is known for good eats and the movie theater, and the tree lighting helps bring a festive air to Wichita.

As the mayor says, it was a perfect night for the event.

“The weather was fantastic. The crowd was beyond expectations,” said Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell. “This may be the largest crowd we’ve ever had at the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony, so I think it was a big success.”

The event ended with a display of fireworks over Old Town.

Did you miss the Christmas tree lighting? Watch it live below!

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s