Former Make-A-Wish poster child making life sweet for others

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Grace Schmied was told she wouldn’t live beyond her teens. But the now 27-year-old Wichitan is helping others and owning her own business.

Schmied was the poster child for the “Make A Wish” foundation in the 1990s when she was receiving treatment for her Rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer of the bone or tissue. Repeated radiation to her facial area caused lasting problems, including sensitive eyes to the point she cannot drive and a distorted taste in her mouth that some foods can trigger.

“With my health history, things that are processed and pasteurized can bother my mouth,” Schmied said.

But soon a blessing would come in the form of a beehive.

In 2007, Schmied’s brother was awarded a scholarship and two beehives from the Kansas Honey Producers Association. As part of his scholarship, the family helped out at the KHPA booth at the Kansas State Fair. It began a love affair they couldn’t escape, eventually selling their own “Oakschmied Honey” at farmers markets and out of their Wichita home.

“I don’t know exactly how I ended up running the family business, but it has become “Grace’s Thing” they all say,” Schmied admits.

So officially on Small Business Saturday, “Aunt Bee’s Honey Etcetera Shop” opened its doors in a shopping center on Central and Edgemoor.

The store name comes from Schmied’s four nieces and nephews whom she adores and plans to teach them life skills at the store.

“We wanted to have a shop that showcased Kansas products…something that someone has put a lot of love and thought into making,” Schmied said.

The shop carries items and food that Schmied’s sensitive palette can tolerate. It also is within walking distance of her home, something very important for Grace’s independence.

“The location was just one of those things that God put together because I don’t drive, and we live just around the corner. I can literally walk to work,” Schmied said

Schmied uses the shop for causes close to her heart, like Operation Christmas Child and Embrace Wichita. Her shop will serve as a dropoff site for donations.

“I just love being able to share the things I love with others,” Schmied said.

For store hours and information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/oakschmiedhoney/