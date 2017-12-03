Authorities investigating after mobile home stolen in Michigan

Published:
An undated courtesy photo of a motor home stolen in Wayland Township (Michigan State Police)

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are investigating after a mobile home was stolen in Allegan County.

Troopers say the theft happened sometime between Nov. 24-27 in the 400 block of Tyler Road in Wayland Township. Witnesses saw the home being towed away from that address in the evening hours on or around Monday, Nov. 27.

The mobile home is a 1992 Chariot Park Model, weighs 14,000 pounds and is 10 feet tall and 40 feet wide,, troopers say. It also has yellow siding and a white trim. Troopers say the enclosed porch was not on the home at the time of the theft.

Troopers say the mobile home was last seen southbound at the intersection of 4th Street and 129th Avenue in Wayland Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Blaine Bachman 269.509.2106 or the Michigan State Police Wayland Post at 269.792.2213

