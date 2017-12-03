Wichita Police search for suspect in deadly Sunday shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KNSS/KSNW) – Wichita Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one man dead.

They tell us the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 4000th block of east Stearman Court. That’s in the area of Oliver and 31st Street South.

When officers say they arrived to a large disturbance at that address. Through investigation, police found out a 33-year-old man was shot during the disturbance.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

WPD is searching for the suspect at this time.

