Wichita State volleyball played Missouri in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The tigers won set one followed by set two. Wichita State battled back, though. The shockers won set three.

In set four, it was hard fought, but in the end, the tigers of Missouri won set four, and the match. Wichita State though had a great season. Shockers won the American conference, and went undefeated in league play.