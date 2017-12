WICHITA, Kan. (KNSS) – A man died early Saturday morning in a shooting in northeast Wichita.

Wichita Police officers responded around 2 a.m. to the 1100 block of N. Estelle.

When they arrived, they found a man in his mid-20’s with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Wesley Hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are now investigating this case and have not identified the shooter. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.