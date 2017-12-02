Senators Moran and Roberts release statements after tax bill passes

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – United States Senators Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts released statements following the vote to pass a nearly $1.5 trillion tax bill early Saturday morning.

“It’s been more than three decades since Congress has reformed our tax code and Americans can no longer afford the status quo of an outdated, complicated tax system,” said Sen. Moran. “Today I supported a fiscally-responsible, pro-growth tax reform bill that benefits middle-class families and enables businesses to compete in a 21st century economy.”

Moran said the economy is poised for growth and the tax reform will guide the country to greater economic success.

“This plan will incentivize companies to stay in America and will encourage local businesses to grow and create good-paying jobs, better jobs and more secure jobs,” added Sen. Moran.

Moran noted the tax code should work for Kansas families, not against them.

“I’m pleased this tax bill creates a simpler and fairer tax code that protects taxpayers and works for Kansas families,” said Sen. Moran.

The Senate approved bill will now go to a conference committee to reconcile differences in in the House and Senate versions of the bill.

“Today the Senate made history and approved historic tax reform to once again make government a partner in our success not an adversary,” said Sen. Pat Roberts.

Senator Roberts serves on the tax-writing Finance Committee. He praised the legislation’s provisions that will provide certainty to farmers and ranchers.

“I am very pleased the Senate bill keeps the Ag tax provisions, but will also help our farmers by creating a much more pro-growth tax system,” added Sen. Roberts.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.