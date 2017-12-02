Sen. Jerry Moran releases statement after tax bill passes

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – United States Senator Jerry Moran released a statement following the vote to pass a nearly $1.5 trillion tax bill early Saturday morning.

“It’s been more than three decades since Congress has reformed our tax code and Americans can no longer afford the status quo of an outdated, complicated tax system,” said Sen. Moran. “Today I supported a fiscally-responsible, pro-growth tax reform bill that benefits middle-class families and enables businesses to compete in a 21st century economy.”

Moran said the economy is poised for growth and the tax reform will guide the country to greater economic success.

“This plan will incentivize companies to stay in America and will encourage local businesses to grow and create good-paying jobs, better jobs and more secure jobs,” added Sen. Moran.

Moran noted the tax code should work for Kansas families, not against them.

“I’m pleased this tax bill creates a simpler and fairer tax code that protects taxpayers and works for Kansas families,” said Sen. Moran.

