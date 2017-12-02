Sen. Jerry Moran releases statement after tax bill passes

By Published:
Sen. Jerry Moran (KSN File Photo)

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – United States Senator Jerry Moran released a statement following the vote to pass a nearly $1.5 trillion tax bill early Saturday morning.

“It’s been more than three decades since Congress has reformed our tax code and Americans can no longer afford the status quo of an outdated, complicated tax system,” said Sen. Moran. “Today I supported a fiscally-responsible, pro-growth tax reform bill that benefits middle-class families and enables businesses to compete in a 21st century economy.”

Moran said the economy is poised for growth and the tax reform will guide the country to greater economic success.

“This plan will incentivize companies to stay in America and will encourage local businesses to grow and create good-paying jobs, better jobs and more secure jobs,” added Sen. Moran.

Moran noted the tax code should work for Kansas families, not against them.

“I’m pleased this tax bill creates a simpler and fairer tax code that protects taxpayers and works for Kansas families,” said Sen. Moran.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s