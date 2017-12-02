No. 8 Wichita State tops No. 16 Baylor 69-62 with big finish

WACO, Texas (AP) — Conner Frankamp scored 17 points and No. 8 Wichita State closed the game on a 7-0 run to beat No. 16 Baylor 69-62 on Saturday, ending the Bears’ 46-game nonconference home winning streak.

The Shockers (6-1) shot 63 percent (10-for-16) from 3-point range, with Frankamp’s 5-for-8 from beyond the arc leading the way. It was the senior’s 3-pointer from the right corner with 2:50 remaining that began WichitaState’s decisive run, and the Shockers were 4-for-5 from the free throw line in the final 1:38.

Shaquille Morris added 15 points for Wichita State, which also received 11 apiece from Landry Shamet and Darral Willis Jr. Shamet also controlled the flow of the offense with seven assists and one turnover.

Manu Lecomte scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half for Baylor (5-2), and Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. overcame a scoreless first half to finish with 13 points before fouling out in the final 30 seconds. King McClure scored 12.

Neither team led by more than seven, but the Shockers never trailed after a pair of Shamet 3-pointers put them up 33-29 at halftime. Baylor got within two three times before tying the score with 3:10 to go on a three-point play by Jake Lindsey.

Baylor started the week undefeated, but lost twice to Top 25 teams. The Bears were down to seven scholarship players after their top reserve, senior forward Terry Maston, broke his shooting hand in their 76-63 loss at No. 21 Xavier on Tuesday night.

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: The Shockers are the best team in the country on the road with a 42-6 mark over the past five seasons, and they showed that poise every time Baylor made a run. The Shockers only tried five 3-pointers in the second half, but Baylor had to respect that ability. That opened up holes in the Bears’ zone and allowed the Shockers to play inside-out.

Baylor: The Bears managed to stay in the game despite shots not falling much of the time. They shot 37 percent from the floor and 5-for-21 (24 percent) from 3-point range. Baylor held a 34-28 lead in points in the paint, 10-5 off turnovers and 12-8 on second chances, but Mark Vital’s eight points were the only real contribution the Bears had off the bench, other than Lindsey’s late three-point play.

UP NEXT

Wichita State will return home to meet South Dakota State on Tuesday.

Baylor closes its two-game homestand against Sam Houston State on Monday night.