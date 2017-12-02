Homeless man credited with saving 2 kids from Las Vegas fire

By Published: Updated:
(Media General photo)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Las Vegas firefighters are calling a homeless man a hero for saving two small children from a fire.

Fire officials say a 3-year-old girl and a 10-month-old boy were trapped in a burning apartment Friday morning.

Authorities say the children’s grandfather was cooking food and the stove caught fire. The grandfather escaped from a back bedroom but couldn’t get to the children.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski says that’s when 36-year-old Anival Angulo happened by and pried a screen door open. The man pulled both children out of the home.

Szymanski says the children could have been burned or killed if Angulo had not been there. The children were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Authorities say the damage to the home is estimated at $50,000.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s