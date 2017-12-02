Arterburn celebrated during continued recovery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officer Brian Arterburn is home after a critical head injury and a long rehabilitation. Back in February of this year a suspect in a stolen truck ran him over in the street and left him there, nearly dead.

Today, a new tune. He is home and well and those who have long awaited his return were there to celebrate with him.

“I can speak for all of us, we’re very happy that Brian is home,” said EMS Division Leader, Kevin Lanterman.

The last few months have been a very trying time for the Arterburn family but the police department and the entire community of Wichita has been there, every step of the way. Saturday was an opportunity for those who supported his recovery from afar, to meet him and for those who know him to celebrate his progress.

“I thank the city of Wichita for being so supportive of me,” said Arterburn. “I’ve been gone and needed their help. They let me know they were thinking of me and would keep me in their prayers. I want to thank them for that.”

Those who said they never stopped thinking of Brian said they were also there to thank him.

“One of my best days being a paramedic is when Brian got to return home,” said Division leader Sedgwick Co. EMS, Kevin Lanterman.

Lanterman is an EMS Division leader and one of the emergency responders who rushed Arterburn to the hospital after the accident.

“When you run somebody that you run calls with, worked with alongside for many years it brings a call to a whole new level,” he explained.

These sentiments were felt by many who came together today to support Brian and his family through his recovery.

