WSU fans excited about NCAA Volleyball Tournament at home

KSN News.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s the start of history for the Wichita State women’s volleyball team. The shockers are hosting the NCAA tournament for the first time.

Fans are taking notice, and packing the house tonight.

Hundreds of people stood in lines waiting to get into the arena earlier today.

And besides being excited to take the sidelines at the tourney, they are so proud of their team.

Whether they were rooting for the shocks.

“Wichita State has a strong program, we’re real proud of them,” Robert Harms, Hutchinson.

Or one of their rivals on the court.

“I love Wichita and I love Kansas so I came to support both teams,” said Chloe Waltrip, Derby.

All fans at the tournament were in good spirits.

Many people said they were thrilled about the big boost for the program.

“This is so exciting, these women have worked so hard and they deserve it,” said Faye Olson, Wichita.

“I think it’s a really big deal, I think it’s really cool that Wichita State is hosting a NCAA Regional, I think it’s good,” said Kelly Linder, Wichita.

“We’re so excited that they’re hosting NCAA tournament, first time ever,” said Melody Teague, Wichita.

WSU is hosting the first two rounds of the tournament this weekend.

Fans said they were just pleased they could root for their team at home.

“We’d probably gone away to watch them anyway but it’s just saving us some miles,” said Tom Jarmer, Wichita.

And inspire some young volleyball players to stay in the game.

“When I’m older I want to play volleyball for KU or WSU,” said Rosaline Harms, Hutchinson.

The tournament is tonight and continues tomorrow. There are still tickets available if you want to catch the action.

