WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State Shockers have been dominant all season long at Koch Arena, and that didn’t change in their NCAA Tournament opener.

WSU swept Radford in three sets, winning 25-16, 25-18, 25-15 to book a spot in tomorrow’s round of 32. That matchup is scheduled to start at around 7 p.m., as the Shockers try to win their 22nd straight match and punch their ticket to the Sweet 16!