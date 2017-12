WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita South girls’ basketball team started off the night by making a statement in a 62-30 win over Southeast. But then the Golden Buffaloes boys’ team responded with a convincing 73-51 win of their own to send both schools home happy.

Both winning teams should be contenders for a 6A state title this year, and made sure the high school hoops season got started on an entertaining note! Plenty more games tomorrow!