Wichita Heights and Wichita North both winners in high school hoops

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Plenty of high school basketball teams across the Sunflower State kicked off their season tonight, and in City League play it was hard to find a school that had a bigger night than the Heights Falcons.

First, the ladies took care of business on the road against Kapaun Mt. Carmel, winning 66-52. Then the boys completed the road sweep with 58-45win against the Crusaders. Elsewhere in the City League, Wichita North boys’ basketball rallied from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Bishop Carroll 65-64. The Golden Eagles girls’ team beat the Redskins 79-19.