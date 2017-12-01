Wichita girls with special needs prove anything is possible

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A group of Wichita girls with special needs is proving anything is possible.

“To know that just because you have a disability or you have a difference doesn’t mean you have limits, you can do what other girls do,” said Heartspring Director of Residential Clinical Services Megan Swett.

Heartspring is a Wichita provider of services and therapies for children with special needs and developmental disabilities. It offers a residential school, pediatric services and autism services. For the first time, Heartspring has a Girls on the Run team.

The Girls on the Run team consists of 9 girls and several coaches. They meet twice a week for ten-weeks and focus on physical, mental and emotional growth. At the end of the program, the girls run a 5K with hundreds of other Girls on the Run participants in the Wichita area.

“Our girls need to feel good about themselves and they need to exercise and really get that self-confidence and so by putting in that time and getting this program to the girls we are going to improve the way they feel about themselves,” Swett said.

Girls on the Run Heart of Kansas adapted the curriculum for the Heartspring location, giving the young women the chance to be one of the first special needs groups to be part of the national organization.

Swett said it’s had a positive impact on the girls.

“I’ve seen girls that have started to say something negative or something that they couldn’t do and rephrase it into a positive so instead of saying I can’t do that, I’m going to try that and I can do that,” she said.

KSN asked two of the Heartspring participants how they feel about being apart of the program.

“Happy!” exclaimed Sarah.

“Happy for myself,” said Payton. “I really enjoy it and I’m excited for the race.”

The Heartspring girls will run in the Girls on the Run 5K at Watson Park on Sunday at 2 p.m. Swett said the girls can’t stop talking about the race.

“We are going to bring tissues on Sunday because it’s going to be very emotional. Just hearing the girls at practice talk about Sunday and how they are going to feel really makes us know that the time and what we have done here has benefited the girls,” Swett said.