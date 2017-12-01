Western Illinois tops Wichita State Women’s Basketball 78-65

Wichita State Athletics Published:

WICHITA, Kan. – Western Illinois hit 14 three-pointers and got 29 points from Taylor Higginbotham to defeat Wichita State, 78-65, Friday afternoon in Charles Koch Arena in front of 8,069 fans.

Wichita State (2-7) dropped to 14-9 all-time vs. Western Illinois, snapping a six-game winning streak vs. the Leathernecks. Western Illinois (7-2) came in averaging nearly 17 made three-pointers a game and finished 14-of-32 (44 percent) – nine of which came after halftime.

Rangie Bessard finished with a team-high 20 points to go with seven rebounds, but finished just 8-of-21 from the field. It is her third 20-point scoring effort of the season. Bessard also became the 20th Shocker to reach 1,000 career points. She now sits behind Keomi Johnson (1,037) for 19th place on the all-time charts.

Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage just missed a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds. It’s her second straight game with 15 or more points after a career-high 16 vs. Missouri State.

Wichita State shot 37 percent from the floor and outrebounded Western Illinois, 45-40. The Leathernecks shot 41 percent on 18 assists. WIU came into the game averaging 21.1 assists, which ranked eighth in the NCAA.

Higginbotham finished with a double-double of 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead all players. She was 10-of-14 from the field, including 6-of-9 from downtown. Morgan Blumer added 17 points and seven rebounds and Emily Clemens logged 12 points and seven assists.

1st Quarter
Lozada-Cabbage and Bessard combined to score 11 of the first 15 points to open the game in getting Wichita State an early 15-8 lead to force a Western Illinois timeout. Bessard’s free throw at the 6:23 mark was her 1,000th career point.

The Shockers then missed six of their next seven shots to let Western Illinois pull within one, 17-16, at the end of the first quarter. Higginbotham scored 10 of the Leathernecks’ 16 points.

Wichita State shot 47 percent in the first 10 minutes and held the Leathernecks to just 6-of-19 from the floor.

2nd Quarter
Wichita State’s scoring drought carried over to the start of the second quarter until Jeliah Preston knocked down a trey at the 7:41 mark to make it 20-17. The Leathernecks had several opportunities to take the lead but had trouble making layups.

A three-pointer from Morgan Blumer with 5:56 gave Western Illinois its first lead after shooting less than 25 percent over the first 15 minutes.

Back-to-back jumpers from Bessard capped an 8-0 run to put the Shockers back in front 28-22 with 2:30 remaining until halftime. Just as quickly as WSU hit the Leathernecks with an 8-0 run, WIU hit right back with its own 7-0 spurt to lead 29-28.

Bessard and Taylor Hanneman traded scores right before halftime to give Western Illinois a 32-30 lead. Bessard led all players with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting, while Higginbotham had 12 for WIU.

The two teams were nearly identical from the field with Wichita State hitting 12-of-31 and Western Illinois at 11-of-32, but seven of WIU’s were from beyond the arc.

3rd Quarter
The Leathernecks outscored the Shockers 11-4 over the first four-plus minutes to take their largest lead, 43-34.

Western Illinois got its lead to 10 for a moment before consecutive baskets cut it down to five.
Heading into the final 10 minutes the Shockers faced a 52-45 deficit. Higginbotham was a force in the third quarter scoring nine points to help the Leathernecks build on their lead.

4th Quarter
Wichita State found itself in a deeper hole, trailing by 14 with just 6:04 left in the game after the Leathernecks hit five of their first eight from the field.

An Angiee Tompkins layup followed by two straight three-pointers from Preston cut the WIU lead to six, 66-60, but the Leathernecks responded with an 8-0 run in less than a minute go back up by double-digits.

Higginbotham’s six three-pointer of the game put the game out of reach with 1:45 remaining and WIU leading 77-62.

Up Next
Wichita State travels to Springfield, Mo., to face Missouri State for the second time in just over a week. The Shockers and Bears will tip at 7 p.m. on ESPN3.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s