VIDEO: Ohio officer accidentally uses stun gun on partner

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside Police release dash-cam video of an incident on Thanksgiving day where a police officer was injured in the line of duty.

Two Riverside police officers were responding to a domestic call just after 1:00 pm Thursday on Waneta Avenue near Community Drive in Riverside.on Thanksgiving day.

A man inside this vehicle refused to show the officers his identification and after repeated requests, the officers pulled him from the vehicle to arrest him.

In the struggle, one of the officers used his stun gun on the man but one of the prongs hit his partner.

That officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The officer who fired the stun gun is back on the job.

The suspect, 22-year-old Christopher McClinton, faces charges of failure to disclose, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business.