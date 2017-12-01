Trial delayed in plot targeting Somali refugees in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The trial of three men accused of plotting to bomb a Kansas mosque and an apartment complex housing Somali refugees has been put off until March.

U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren partially granted on Friday an unopposed defense request for the delay, setting the trial to begin March 19. The jury trial, which is expected to take about five weeks, had been previously scheduled to start in February.

A defense attorney sought more time to prepare his case, citing the government’s voluminous evidence.

Gavin Wright, Patrick Stein and Curtis Allen are charged with conspiring to detonate truck bombs at an apartment complex in the meatpacking town of Garden City in western Kansas. Wright also faces a separate count for allegedly lying to investigators.

They’ve pleaded not guilty.

