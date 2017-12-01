Tournament brings spike in business

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State is hosting three other teams for the first round of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament. Teams bring with them coaches, staff, family and hundreds of fans, all of whom spend money while they’re in Wichita.

Visitors bring one billion dollars annually to Wichita, according to Visit Wichita.

“I think a lot of people don’t understand the value of visitors…from our perspective, we’re welcoming them every single day, but regular citizens actually benefit from that because they are leaving our dollars here in the community just by enjoying themselves,” Visit Wichita’s Cynthia Wentworth said.

This weekend’s volleyball matches at Koch Arena are just the warmup for what Wichita has in store for 2018.

“We kick off by hosting the US figure skating synchronized championships here in Wichita…followed by men’s NCAA rounds one and two in March and then we’re actually hosting a national competition for water skiing and that’s gonna be in August. We follow that by the USBC which is the United States Bowling Congress..they’ll host their US Open here in October,” Wentworth said.

Wentworth credits the amazing season by the Shockers for how they were able to help convince NCAA to choose Wichita as a host city.

Shocker volleyball plays Radford tonight at 8pm at Koch Arena.