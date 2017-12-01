Standing room only in Barber Co. courtroom for officer-involved shooting hearing

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KSNW) – Dozens of people packed a courtroom in Barber County this afternoon, anxious to learn more about an officer-involved shooting that left a Sun City man dead.

The shooting happened in early October in the small community of Sun City, in Barber County. Myers was shot with a bean bag round outside of a bar in Sun City on October 6.

A lawsuit has been filed in court in Medicine Lodge by the widow of Steven Myers, the man who died in the officer-involved shooting.

It was standing room only as family and friends of Steven Myers gathered to watch the hearing unfold.

Barber County Sheriff Lonnie Smalls’ attorneys sought to have this case dismissed saying that the case had zero merit as a Kansas open records violation. However, attorneys for Steven Myers’ widow, Kristina, contested that copies of the footage from the body cameras should be able to be obtained, saying disclosure of the footage was in the public’s interest.

The judge ultimately ruled in favor of Myers’ widow and a hearing has been scheduled for December 22 at the Barber County District Court.

This story is still developing. Tune into KSN News at 6:00 for further coverage.

