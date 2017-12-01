Standing room only in Barber Co. courtroom for officer-involved shooting hearing

By Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy KSN News)

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KSNW) – Dozens of people packed a courtroom in Barber County this afternoon, anxious to learn more about an officer-involved shooting that left a Sun City man dead.

The shooting happened in early October in the small community of Sun City, in Barber County. Myers was shot with a bean bag round outside of a bar in Sun City on October 6.

A lawsuit has been filed in court in Medicine Lodge by the widow of Steven Myers, the man who died in the officer-involved shooting.

It was standing room only as family and friends of Steven Myers gathered to watch the hearing unfold.

Kristina Myers attends a hearing involving an officer-involved shooting that left her husband Steven dead.
(Photo courtesy KSN News)

Barber County Sheriff Lonnie Smalls’ attorneys sought to have this case dismissed saying that the case had zero merit as a Kansas open records violation. However, attorneys for Steven Myers’ widow, Kristina, contested that copies of the footage from the body cameras should be able to be obtained, saying disclosure of the footage was in the public’s interest.

The judge ultimately ruled in favor of Myers’ widow and a hearing has been scheduled for December 22 at the Barber County District Court.

This story is still developing. Tune into KSN News at 6:00 for further coverage.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s