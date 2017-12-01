Southwest Sedgwick County farmer plows ‘No Tyson’ on his land

SOUTHWEST SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – There’s been heavy debate since word spread about a Tyson processing plant possibly coming to Sedgwick County.

There’s been a lot of back and forth on whether having a new chicken plant will benefit the community.

If you drive along 71st street south in southwest Sedgwick County, you may see several signs that read “no Tyson Sedgwick County.”

But you need a birds-eye view to see Kevin Jaax’s recent addition he chiseled on his farmland.

“It says ‘No Tyson’ and it’s a half mile long,” he said.

So, what’s the goal?

“I’m just trying to raise awareness,” Jaax said. “I’ve been told by so many people, ‘hey congratulations, Tyson’s not coming’ and that’s not necessarily true.”

KSN reached out to Tyson spokesperson Worth Sparkman. He says the chicken plant project in Kansas is on hold, and “we’re looking for opportunities to expand in the future so that we’re in a position to meet demand for our products.”

Wherever Tyson decides to expand, Jaax has made it clear that he doesn’t want it here.

“You’ll be dealing with smells and everything else associated with large scale corporate agriculture,” he said. “Regardless of where this plant goes in in this area, it’s going to have a negative impact on the entire county and city.”

But Tyson officials say “our plants and feed mills are governed by the requirements of the Clean Air Act. We work hard to meet environmental regulatory requirements including any regulations related to odor.”

Tyson officials say there is no timeline on when they need to decide what they would like to do moving forward.

But, they continue to look at Kansas and other locations.