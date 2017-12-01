Sedgwick County offering free HIV testing

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — World AIDS Day is celebrated every year on December 1.

The day aims to unite people against the fight against AIDS, support those affected by it, remember those who died, and to create awareness,

For World AIDS Day, the Sedgwick County Health Department will offer free conventional HIV testing from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed during the lunch hour). The testing will be done at the health department at 2716 W. Central.

Health officials said 22 people came in last year, ranging from ages 16-68. They hope more people come in this year.

“People don’t always know that they have HIV, so it’s important to get tested,” said Preston Goering, preventative health director. “It’s important to get tested for all sexually transmitted infections.”

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, more than 3,000 people in Kansas were living with HIV last year.

Here in Sedgwick County, there was 801 people. The report also showed that Sedgwick County saw the highest amount of people living with HIV throughout the state — followed by Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

“People might not think it’s prevalent in a state like Kansas but it’s here, and people need to be aware of it and get tested for it if they’re active,” said Goering.

According to officials, those with HIV experience symptoms such as: fever, swollen glands, fatigue, body aches and a sore throat.

“Those are pretty common symptoms, so it might get missed. So that’s another good reason to get HIV testing,” said Goering.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone who is sexually active, shares needles, or is in contact with blood should be tested.