‘Season 3 is officially happening’ Netflix announces more Stranger Things to come

By Published:
This image shows an installation for the Netflix series, "Stranger Things," at Comic-Con in San Diego on Thursday, July 20, 2017. The studios behind “Blade Runner 2049” and “Stranger Things 2” have created temporary installations in downtown San Diego where fans can soar through the Los Angeles of the future in a Spinner ship from “Blade Runner 2049” or visit the Hawkins, Indiana, house where Will Byers lives in “Stranger Things.” Both experiences are free and continue through Sunday. (AP Photo/Sandy Cohen)

(KSNW) – Stranger Things fans rejoice! Netflix announced Friday via Twitter that the popular show will be returning for a third season.

The wildly popular show was created by the Duffer Brothers and stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown. Gaten Matarazxzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton have also starred in the Netflix original series since season one.

A release date for the third season has yet to be announced.

