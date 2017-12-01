‘Season 3 is officially happening’ Netflix announces more Stranger Things to come

(KSNW) – Stranger Things fans rejoice! Netflix announced Friday via Twitter that the popular show will be returning for a third season.

FOR THE LOVE OF STEVE, DUH! So hold tight baby darts — season 3 is officially happening. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 1, 2017

The wildly popular show was created by the Duffer Brothers and stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown. Gaten Matarazxzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton have also starred in the Netflix original series since season one.

A release date for the third season has yet to be announced.

