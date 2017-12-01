Kansas volleyball falls in five sets to Missouri

Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a back and forth match all night long between Kansas and Missouri, with the Tigers winning the first and third sets and the Jayhawks winning the second and fourth sets.

In the end, Missouri got the points that mattered the most down the stretch, winning that do-or-die fifth set 15-10 to advance to the round of 32, where they will take on the hometown favorite Wichita State Shockers. It was a tough way for Kansas’ season to end, but this team is proud of what they were able to accomplish this season and during their time in Lawrence!

