Friends, family gather to remember Hasan Rahman

By Published:
Hasan Rahman (Courtesy: Rahman family)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friends gathered to remember a pizza delivery driver who was killed over the weekend.

Someone shot Hasan Rahman and put him in the trunk of a car.

Rahman was a mechanical engineering student at Wichita State University. The Wichita Bangladesh Association held a memorial service for him today.

Rahman’s cousin, who was also his roommate, is trying to come to terms with his loss.

“He’s the best person and so smart, he was so…the best person in the world,” said Abdulla Naim, Hasan Rahman’s cousin. “I never met someone as smart and caring person in my life. I never met anyone like him.”

The association collected donations to assist in moving Rahman’s body back to Bangladesh.

Police are still looking for Rahman’s killer.

