CHS to close Hutchinson facility

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — CHS, Inc in Hutchinson is closing immediately, according to a company spokesperson.

On Friday, the company said they have been trying to sell the Hutchinson plant for the past 11 months. 77 workers will lose their jobs and the spokesman said those employees will be paid through the end of January.

According to the company’s website, The plant produced textured soy proteins, an ingredient used as a nutritional supplement in processed foods containing meat, and in snacks and health foods.