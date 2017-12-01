CHS to close Hutchinson facility

KSNW-TV Published:

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — CHS, Inc in Hutchinson is closing immediately, according to a company spokesperson.

On Friday, the company said they have been trying to sell the Hutchinson plant for the past 11 months. 77 workers will lose their jobs and the spokesman said those employees will be paid through the end of January.

According to the company’s website, The plant produced textured soy proteins, an ingredient used as a nutritional supplement in processed foods containing meat, and in snacks and health foods.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s