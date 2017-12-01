2 dead in Jefferson County crash

GRANTVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – A multi-vehicle fatal crash has shutdown a northeast Kansas highway early Friday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said they received the report at 7:12 a.m. of an accident at U.S. Highway 24 and Barton Rd., east of K-4.

Eastbound lanes of U.S. 24 were shut down while crews worked the scene. The Kansas Department of Transportation said traffic was being diverted onto K-4. KDOT said U.S. 24 in Jefferson County, east of Topeka, was expected to be closed all morning.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig tells KSNT News at least two fatalities have been reported.

Officials on scene tell KSNT News a van with six occupants inside was heading east on U.S. 24 and a black Sedan with two adults and one child was heading north on Barton Rd. when the black Sedan failed to yield causing the van to hit it and lose control rolling into a ditch.

Two people inside the van, including the driver were pronounced dead on scene. One person was taken by a medical helicopter to the hospital and three others were taken to Stormont Vail Hospital by AMR.

The three people in the black Sedan were not injured.

Identifies will be released after next of kin have been notified.