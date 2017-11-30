WSU to increase security for NCAA volleyball tourney

WICHITA, Kan, (KSNW) – Wichita State University is beefing up its security for the NCAA volleyball tournament.

WSU will host the first two rounds of the tournament on Friday and Saturday. This is the first time the school has been selected to host.

“Only 16 (teams) get to host, so it’s a pretty special thing,” said WSU Associate Athletic Director Brad Pittman. “This is an opportunity that doesn’t come along everyday and we are really excited about it.”

The attendance average for the 2017 season is about 2,700 people, according to Pittman. By Thursday night, about 4,200 tickets had been sold for the tournament games. Pittman said he expects about 5,000 people to go to the games on Friday and anywhere between 6,000 – 8,000 fans to show up for Saturday’s match-up.

“Hopefully, this is an opportunity for us to grow the sport of volleyball in the City of Wichita. This is one of those opportunities where you have a marquee event that’s volleyball, that people are curious about and will come out and see,” Pittman said.

Pittman said WSU is upping its security for the volleyball games.

“We are going to use metal detectors,” he said. “We want to get you in, we want you to have a great time when you are here because ultimately that’s going to be the decision factor on whether you come back or not.”

Pittman said he doesn’t expect people to have to wait in long lines, but he does advise fans to come to the arena prepared.

“Typically the more stuff you bring, the longer it takes for you to get in. I tell people bring what you need, come a little early and you will be fine,” he said.

Overall, Pittman said the university’s goal is for fans to have a positive and safe experience at the tournament.

“This is an opportunity to see four of the best 64 teams in the country play a sport at a high level, so if you have never watched it, come on out,” he said.

Only bags smaller than 14 inches long, 14 inches wide and 6 inches high will be allowed inside the arena. Backpacks are prohibited. Diaper and medical bags will be allowed, but are subject to search prior to entrance.

Wichita State (28-3) will play Radford (25-4), the Big South champions, on Friday at 8 p.m., following the match between Kansas (22-7) and Missouri (20-11) that starts at 6 p.m. The two winners will meet on Saturday to advance to the Sweet 16. Tickets can be purchased on GoShockers.com and range from $8 to $14.