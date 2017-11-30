WSU Police Chief urging more students to use safety tracking app

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Tuesday, police were on a manhunt for a teen who is has now been arrested and booked on first degree murder charges.

Kaylee Huecker is a WSU student. “I was actually at home but I had a night class that I was getting ready to go to when I got the notification.”

The search led them near WSU off the 1700 block of Hillside.

“I usually take Hillside,” says Huecker.

Kaylee Huecker was one of the nearly 18,000 Shockers who got a text alert telling her to stay away from the area.

“There is always concern,” says WSU Interim Police Chief Bob Hinshaw. “What we say in law enforcement is that you train for the worst and hope for the best.”

In this case, Hinshaw says things went off without a hitch.

Students were alerted, and police arrested the teen around 5 p.m.

But the chief is already looking for ways to improve.

“As they are moving from one building to the next, as they are enjoying campus life, they have another layer of safety,” says Hinshaw.

One way is an app many students don’t about, in fact only 400 total students use it and it has been out for more than a year.

“I have never even heard of it.”

It’s the Rave Guardian App, another aspect of the Shocker Alert System that is actually quicker than the text notifications.

Students can call police right with a touch of a button and even request an officer escort to class.

Friends and family can also group up to keep tabs on each other any time on campus.

“It is almost like someone is walking with you because they know exactly where you are and they know what is going on.”

“Now activated with you school!”

Huecker just joined the 400 club, and she feels…

“Pretty great, feel safe!”

Chief Hinshaw says they will start having informational sessions at Greek organizations coming in the next week.

He adds they will likely be having active shooter training in the next 2-3 months.