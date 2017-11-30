Wichita State and Kansas volleyball practice ahead of tomorrow’s NCAA Tournament games

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State Shockers and Kansas Jayhawks volleyball teams hit the court at Koch Arena this afternoon to practice one last time heading into tomorrow’s NCAA Tournament games.

Kansas will start off the evening tomorrow with a rivalry matchup against Missouri. That one is scheduled to kick off at around 6 p.m. Then at around 8 p.m., Wichita State will play its first-ever NCAA Tournament game at Koch Arena when they take on Radford. For both the Shockers and Jayhawks, getting to play in front of family and friends is a pretty big deal!