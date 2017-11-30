Wichita Police work to solve more homicide cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has arrested a man they say shot and killed a 19-year-old back in the summer.

They say an officer saw the suspect get into a car on North Jackson.

Police say when they tried to stop him, he sped off, but eventually crashed near 24th and Market.

The man was the final suspect police were looking for in the death of Timothy Golden.

Captain Brent Allred, who oversees WPD’s Crimes Against Persons Bureau says there have been 32 homicides so far in 2017.

Out of those, Capt. Allred says 24 of them have been solved, leaving eight investigations, dating back to the beginning of the year are still open.

“We had one January 9th of 2017, the victim there, that one occurred at 100 East 18th Street,” said Capt. Allred.

Capt. Allred says the solvability or clearance rate of the homicides this year has been a positive.

“I think we have about a 75-percent solvability rate this year in 2017,” said Capt. Allred.

He says in 2016, there were 34 homicides, 31 of which they were able to solve.

That means they solved more than 91-percent of the homicides.

In 2015, out of the 31 cases, Capt. Allred says they were able to solve 97-percent of them.

Back in 2014, Capt. Allred says the department cleared 24 of the 26 homicides, solving more than 92-percent of the cases that year.

He says part of the reason is the hard and sometimes tireless work of the detectives assigned to the cases.

“It’s not uncommon for them to work 24 to 48 hours straight sometimes to go as far as they can in these investigations,” said Capt. Allred.

However, Capt. Allred says it is the help of the community that plays a major role in helping them solve these kinds of cases.

“You know, they are the eyes and ears, they see things, they hear things, we rely on them to provide us with a lot of information on these cases to help us solve these cases,” said Capt. Allred. “I want to be able to provide closure for the other five cases plus the other three this weekend at some point in time for those families,” added Capt. Allred.

Capt. Allred says they have about six detectives solely dedicated to working homicides for WPD.

With 32 homicides so far this year, he says those detectives have been assigned about five to six cases each.

He says they will work those cases until they are either closed, or they have no more leads to follow up on.

While the Wichita Police Department has detectives investigating every case, they also need help from the public.

That’s where Crimestoppers comes in.

If you know anything about a crime, you can submit tips by calling or writing it online at http://www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com/

You can even remain anonymous if you’d like.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward ranging from 50-dollars to 25-hundred.