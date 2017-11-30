Trump pal: Radio host ‘confirmed’ Wikileaks’ Clinton promise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roger Stone, a longtime friend of President Donald Trump, says a New York radio host “merely confirmed” to him last year that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange had emails he planned to release about Hillary Clinton.

Stone initially resisted telling the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, the identity of the intermediary he says he used to communicate with Assange during the campaign. Stone now says the intermediary was radio host Randy Credico.

Stone told the Associated Press on Thursday that Credico verified for him “what Assange had said publicly.”

“He was correct. Wikileaks did have the goods on Hillary (Clinton) and they did release them,” Stone said, referring to a trove of hacked emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

U.S. intelligence agencies have identified Assange as a pass-through for Russian intelligence and as an asset used by Russian President Vladimir Putin during last year’s election. Stone and Credico dispute that assertion.

Stone’s statement comes just two days after Credico tweeted a picture of what he says is a subpoena to testify before the House committee on Dec. 15. A committee spokesman did not immediately confirm the veracity of the subpoena.

Stone has been the subject of investigation by that committee because of his communications with Assange and with Guccifer 2.0 — an account tied to Russian hackers. Stone released his exchanges with Guccifer 2.0 before his House appearance in September.

A spokesman for California Rep. Adam Schiff, the committee’s top Democrat, declined comment Thursday. Schiff had threatened to subpoena Stone if he did not reveal the name of the intermediary between him and Assange.