Traffic changes in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers in North Wichita will notice more orange cones on southbound I-235 and westbound K-96.

Crews are working on bridge repairs over the Little Arkansas River.

The entrance ramp to SB I-235 and WB K-96 is closed. Just a few miles west, closer to the bridge, crews reduced traffic to the left lane.

A Kansas Department of Transportation spokesman said the bridge over the Little Arkansas River has damage underneath it. In order for crews to make the necessary repairs, they need less vibration from traffic.

According to officials, drivers should expect the ramp and lane closures to affect morning and evening commutes.

“Those commuters that use that route, we’re going to see some congestion there and you may want to choose a different route,” said KDOT spokesman Tom Hein.

Due to the traffic congestion, Hein is asking drivers to be aware of crews in the work zone.

“This is one of those work zones that’s popped up a little bit as a surprise to all of us,” he said. “So respect that work zone and be careful traveling through it.”

There have been 100 crashes in work zones along I-235, according to KDOT.

Officials said drivers should watch their speed, leave space between their car and the car in front, and put cell phones down.

This week, AAA Kansas released a report that shows traffic accidents in the state are up more than 12-percent this year.

Kansas Highway Patrol puts most of the blame on distracted driving.

The lane and ramp should reopen tomorrow, depending on how quickly crews finish the bridge repairs.

Stay up to date on traffic changes by visiting KDOT’s website or Twitter.