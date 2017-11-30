Tractor overturns near Topeka, killing 67-year-old man

Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a man has died after his tractor overturned northeast of Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the victim has been identified as 67-year-old Marty Garren. Shawnee County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer says emergency crews found Garren trapped under the tractor Wednesday night.

Stallbaumer says the tractor was equipped with a front-loader and rear attachment. Garren was using it to level a sloped area when it rolled. Family members found Garren under the tractor upon returning and called for help. Garren was pronounced dead at the scene.

