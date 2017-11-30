Salt reduction in your kid’s school lunches is halted

The Trump administration is putting the halt to rules that would have cut the amount of salt in school lunches.

There had been complaints that students were throwing away more food because of the healthier salt content.

Now after complaints about food being thrown away and students not eating lunch, officials hope that by not dropping salt content this will help the problem.

Serving a healthy lunch is a priority for schools like Goddard.

For one mother, she’s know how important it is.

“We changed the way we ate about six years ago and started eating healthy because before that we were not,” said Krista Sanderson, a Goddard Public Schools parent.

Like Sanderson, the government has been trying to find ways to provide healthier meals to kids.

In 2014, the first step was reducing salt levels for all schools around the country.

“Schools across Kansas are doing a great job implementing menus that are tasty and well accepted by students at this level,” said Cheryl Johnson, Child Nutrition & Wellness Team Director for the Kansas State Department of Education.

The plan was to lower the sodium levels again, but now that’s on hold.

Right now, it would be no more than 1,230 milligrams per meal for elementary student lunches and would have been lowered to 935. For middle school meals, it would have dropped from 1,360 milligrams 1,035. And, for high school lunches, the numbers would have dropped from 1,420 milligrams of sodium to 1,080.

Kansas education officials say the halt may have to do with industry needing more time to meet the lower numbers.

“Industry has to help in the reformulation of products in order for us to to be able to find products that kids will eat and are tasty to meet that second level,” said Johnson.

But, Sanderson says that the key is making sure students have nutritious meals.

“The kids should be given healthier options,” she said.

And, that less food ends up in the trash.

This isn’t a done deal. But for now, the salt content won’t be going down further.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to make a final decision before the start of the 2019 school year.

They will be accepting comments for and against the decision for 60 days.