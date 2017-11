DOVER, Del. (AP) – An earthquake has jolted the Mid-Atlantic region of the East Coast, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 4.4 magnitude quake struck at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, and was centered about 6 miles (10 kilometers) east-northeast of Dover, Delaware.

