Police arrest suspect wanted in Wichita murder after chase

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested an 18-year-old wanted in a murder earlier this summer. It happened Thursday morning after a police chase in north Wichita near 24th and Market.

According to officer Charley Davidson, police received some information on a homicide suspect possibly hiding out in a home in the 3300 block of Jackson.

As the suspect was leaving, he got into a blue Acura. Officers attempted to stop the car. During the chase, a woman was able to exit the car. She was taken into custody to be questioned. The suspect continued to flee until he struck a black Mitsubishi driven by a 27-year-old woman The woman was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The 18-year-old suspect was arrested in connection to the murder at 550 South Laclede. The victim in that murder was 19-year-old Timothy Golden. He was shot and killed.

