Parents accused of putting infant son in microwave

FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — Parents of an eastern Missouri infant face child abuse charges for allegedly putting their son in a microwave, and other abuse.

Derick Boyce-Slezak and Mikala Boyce-Slezak of Park Hills were charged Tuesday and are jailed on $500,000 bond. They do not have attorneys.

The baby was taken to a St. Louis hospital in April when he was under 4 months old. Doctors found second-degree facial burns and head injuries.

A state social worker said at a hearing Monday that the mother blamed the head wounds on the father for dropping the baby while imitating a TV commercial.

The social worker said Mikala Boyce-Slezak believes the burn occurred when her husband put the baby in a microwave and briefly turned it on.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.